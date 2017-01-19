UFC's Anderson Silva joins Chinese action flick

Former UFC champion Anderson Silva has signed up to star in the upcoming Chinese action film, Made in Kowloon, as noted in an article from Variety.

The mixed martial arts master joins a cast that includes Chinese stuntman turned action star Max Zhang and Chinese-American actress JuJu Chan.

Fruit Chan is directing the $20 million action film, which is currently in production. It tells the story of a detective hunting down a serial killer who may or may not have abducted the detective’s niece. The film also starts Kevin Cheng, Stephy Tang and Sumyau Lui.

There’s no word yet as to whom Silva will play or when the film will be released.