U2's sold out Josua Tree tour receives wide critical acclaim in US

The first leg of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 in North America came to a close July 1st at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Irish group wrapped up the North American tour playin to more than one million fans, with ticket sales surpassing 2.4 million across North and South America, the UK and Europe, and Mexico.

U2’s Croke Park Concert with special guests Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on July 22 is sold out.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 opened May 12 at BC Place in Vancouver and made its US debut May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle—the latter receiving critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone hailed the band as "a live act simply without peer.”

USA Today said: "Thirty years can't dull searing music, hopeful lyrics or the captivating Irish band behind them,”

The reviews of The Joshua Tree Tour 2017’s opening weekend set a tone that continued throughout a North American run featuring 20 sold out stadium dates and U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline June 9 at Bonnaroo.

Reviews for the shows have been consistently excellent.

Stereogum said that they are "legends, an institution, well beyond the levels of even some of our biggest stars today."

A New York city magazine, Vulture, said the Josua Tree tour was "a warm bath for the soul." They praised the set list, describing it as "a two-hour pep talk."

U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will travel to the UK and Europe where it kicks off with two nights in London on July 8 and 9 followed by concerts in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.