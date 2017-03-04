U2 top list of Ireland's richest entertainers

Irish rock band U2 are the richest entertainers in Ireland according to the 2017 Sunday Times Irish Rich List.

The band has a combined wealth of an estimated €645m and take the top spot on the Irish Entertainers' Rich List four decades after they first formed the group.

Also featuring on the list are Lord of the Dance star Michael Flately, actor Colin Farrell along with singers Daniel O'Donnell and Enya.

The list was put together by journalist Colm Murphy.

"Graham Norton coming onto the list at €36m on the entertainers and he's commanding up to €4m a year now working for BBC.

"The youngest person coming onto the list is Niall Horan formerly of One Direction, he's just gone solo, and he gets onto the main list with €44m and that's a fantastic performance," said Murphy.