U2 send video message to One Love Manchester

Bono sent a video message to the One Love Manchester concert, telling the crowds “All our hearts are with you”.

The message from the U2 frontman was shown after stars including Take That and Robbie Williams had performed at the show, which is being held after the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester less than two weeks ago.

"Don't you let your demons pull you down, 'cause you can have it all."@TakeThat shine brightly on stage in Manchester #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/wZkul8iGRK — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

Bono said: “All our hearts are with you, all our hearts are with Manchester and with the UK.

“So many of our friends are in this great city. We’re broken-hearted for parents who’ve lost their children and children who’ve lost their parents in this senseless, senseless horror.

“There is no end to grief and that’s how we know there is no end to life.”

Pharrell Williams then opened his performance with a rendition of Get Lucky, his hit with Daft Punk, before Miley Cyrus joined him on stage to perform Pharrell’s hit Happy.

Pharrell Williams (PA)

Before welcoming Miley to perform Happy, Pharrell said: “You know why I’m bowing, I’m bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or hear or see any fear in this building.

“All we feel here tonight is love, resilience and positivity and you know what, I hate to be corny, but it makes me … ”

After he left the stage Miley performed her song Inspired, after telling the crowd: “Manchester I just had to take a second to look around at all of you. I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and tell you thank you from the bottom of our hearts for having us.

“I’m so honoured to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you amazing people.

“The most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another.”

The beautiful @MileyCyrus performing in the beautiful city of Manchester for #OneLoveManchester WE ARE WITH YOU. https://t.co/GcHI6NwTbh pic.twitter.com/AQBPuXvxua — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 4, 2017

She continued: “I’ve always loved Manchester and not just tonight, it’s always felt like a home away from home to me.”