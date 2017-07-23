U2 make triumphant return to Croke Park on Joshua Tree tour

U2 have made a triumphant return to Croke Park on the only Irish date of their current tour.

The band are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit album The Joshua Tree by touring and stopped in for a homecoming show to play to a packed out stadium.

Performing in front of a striking red background with a silhouette of a tree, the band were easily picked out by their thousands of fans even from the back of the stadium.

Hits from the 1987 album include Where The Streets Have No Name, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, and With Or Without You.

Earlier in the evening, the band tweeted a photo of the packed stadium that they were looking out at.

The band were supported by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and celebrity concertgoers included Colin Farrell and Robbie Keene.

People living near Croke Park said that the concert was so loud, they could hear it for miles around.

One person tweeted: "Ah lads, if I had wanted to hear U2 tonight, I'd have bought a ticket. I live 3km from Croke Park."

Another added: "U2 are so loud in Croke Park, despite being miles away at home, I can still hear them."

However, fans also shared their views from inside the stadium, praising the band's show.

The tour takes in dates in Europe, America, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.