U2 gig tickets for sale online for €11,000

Tickets for U2's gig are being sold online for €11,000.

Fans from all over the world will watch the band play their Joshua Tree Tour in Dublin's Croke Park tomorrow evening.

Dermot Jewell from the Consumer Association of Ireland has said more needs to be done to stop ticket touts.

"We're not in a good place, we're not sure if legislation is on the way but there are quite a number of people pushing very hard to get legislation across and it would help because we need to start somewhere," he said.

"Right now we are relying on the artists to try and take some effect. We need legislation and that legislation needs to ban the re-sale of tickets outright."