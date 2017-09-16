U2 cancel St Louis gig over safety concerns amid protests

U2 have cancelled a gig in St Louis in America after the concert's organisers were told by local police they could not provide sufficient security because of protests.

The band said they regretted the decision, but could not risk the safety of their fans.

Protests continued on Saturday after hundreds of people marched in the Missouri city on Friday, following a judge's acquittal of a white former St Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black suspect in 2011.

The Irish rock group announced the news with a statement shared on Twitter, on behalf of themselves and concert promoter Live Nation.

The statement read: "We have been informed by the St Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.

"We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

"In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert.

"As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

Tonight's St. Louis Show Cancelled

'We cannot risk fans' safety.' Live Nation statement. https://t.co/0xDnUGfb7p pic.twitter.com/r3lF5TsxKF — U2 (@U2) September 16, 2017

The Bono-fronted band were due to perform at The Dome stadium in the city as part of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.

Ticket-holders were told they will be able to receive a refund for the pulled event.