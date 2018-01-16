U2 announce special home shows in Dublin and Belfast

U2 has confirmed dates for the European leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour.

Kicking off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 2, the European tour will begin in Berlin on August 31 for a string of European dates, including Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Manchester and London.

In addition, special home shows are being planned for Dublin and Belfast, details of which will be announced as soon as they are finalised.

The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour follows the recent release of the band’s 14th studio album Songs of Experience.

Tickets will go on sale January 26 and there will be a public ticket limit of 4 tickets per person.

U2.com subscribers will have access to a presale from Thursday, January 18 at 10am to Saturday, January 20 at 5pm.

Fans who pre-ordered Songs of Experience with participating retailers prior to November 30, 2017 are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Ireland and Holland.

Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity beginning Monday, January 22 at 9am to Wednesday, January 24 at 5pm. These are limited to 2 tickets per person.

U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.