Tyra Banks to host next series of America’s Got Talent

Tyra Banks has been announced as the new host of America’s Got Talent.

The supermodel will join the next series of the programme, which features Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel on the judging panel.

So @patrickstarrr is my new famous social media publicist helping my clueless butt get the @nbcagt new-host-news word out. pic.twitter.com/56dplkvBgY — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 13, 2017

Tyra is taking over hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who left the show earlier this year after eight years in the post.

She was one of the creators of reality TV show America’s Next Top Model, which she also presented until 2015.

The next series of America’s Got Talent, in which contestants compete for a $1 million prize, will air this summer.