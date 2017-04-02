Tyra Banks ending age limit for contestants on America's Next Top Model

Tyra Banks has revealed she is scrapping the upper age limit for contestants on America’s Next Top Model.

The presenter said aspiring models on the reality TV show would no longer have to be younger than 28.

Supermodel Tyra is returning as host for the series of the programme she co-created in 2003, replacing Rita Ora who took over the reins last year.

In a video message on Twitter, Tyra said: “There have been 23 cycles of America’s Next Top Model and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger.

Apply Now!!!#michellemockcasting

Send 3 pics,Name,Age,stats + Contact Info to

VH1TopModel@gmail.com. U.S. Citizens pic.twitter.com/A7lUJ7rVv4 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) April 1, 2017

“You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?’

“So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off.

“You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model? I don’t care how old you are honey.”

Tyra Banks (Yui Mok/PA)

Tyra said contestants still had to know how to “smize” – her expression for models smiling with their mouths and eyes – and be “open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel”.

The 43-year-old announced last month she would return as a judge and presenter on America’s Next Top Model, which most recently aired on Sky Living in the UK.

The judging panel for the new series has not been revealed.

Tyra is also hosting the forthcoming series of America’s Got Talent, which features Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel as judges.