Two more years for The Big Bang Theory

Comedy series The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for another two years.

There had been speculation about whether the show would come to an end after its 10th series, but America’s CBS network said it had reached a deal with producers to keep it on the air for two more years.

Producers have agreements with actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar to continue for two more years, and are negotiating deals with Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Earlier this month it was reported that the main cast had agreed to take pay cuts to ensure Melissa and Mayim received raises.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory (Channel 4/CBS)

Johnny, Jim, Kaley, Simon and Kunal – who have all starred on The Big Bang Theory since it began in 2007 – offered to lose 100,000 dollars (£81,000) per episode from their salaries, reported US magazine Variety.

They offered to take less to free up 500,000 dollars (£405,000) for Melissa and Mayim, who did not join the programme until the third series and are paid less.

Jim and the other original stars are said to earn around a million dollars (£811,000) per episode, while Melissa and Mayim are thought to make about 200,000 dollars (£162,000).

As well as another two seasons of the comedy, a spin-off about genius Sheldon Cooper’s early years is also in the pipeline.

Young Sheldon will be set during the childhood of Jim’s socially awkward character in the original series. Jim, as the adult Sheldon, be narrator.