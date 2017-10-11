Two Irish Heart throbs set to appear on Graham Norton Show this week

The Graham Norton show returns to our screens this Friday and unless Tubrity's line up comes up trumps before then, we know what we'll be watching.

Colin Farrell and his co-star Nicole Kidman will be joing Graham on the couch as they chat about their new movie The Killing of Sacred Deer.

Mullingar man Niall Horan will be performing his new single Too Much to Ask after just announcing details of his Flicker world tour next year.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda will also be in the hot seat aswell as Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and comedian Matt Lucas.

Can the Cork host top Tubs yet again to take the lead?