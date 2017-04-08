Two celebs went around Dublin in a wheelchair to highlight Ireland’s inaccessible streets

Stephen Cluskey of Mobility Mojo was on the Late Late Show last night to highlight the problems facing wheelchair users in the country, with the help of Kevin Kilbane and Kathryn Thomas.

Stephen broke his neck when he was 18, leaving him paralysed from the neck down and he spoke about the harsh realities of getting around in a wheelchair in Ireland.

Since his injury Stephen has gone on to study in college, start a social enterprise, been appointed to a government body, advocated for people with disability and set up two businesses including Mobility Mojo.

Mobility Mojo helps people plan a trip and find accessible hotels, pubs, attractions and transports.

Stephen has also helped secure €3 million to get more wheelchair taxis on the road and he spoke of one Donegal wheelchair user who faced panic in a tragic situation over a taxi.

The woman's husband had died and she was worrying about the possibility of not being able to get a wheelchair accessible taxi to her husband's funeral.

Kathryn Thomas and Kevin Kilbane later joined Stephen with Ryan Tubridy after taking part in an experiment inspired by Stephen.

Both celebs took to the streets of Dublin in wheelchairs to highlight the inaccessibility of Ireland's streets.

Kathryn was tasked with going from Jervis Street to Merrion Square, in one hour, and found the struggle of getting around popular areas like Temple Bar was increasingly difficult.

Kevin Kilbane found his task of getting from Wolfe Tone Square to the Aviva Stadium frustrating due to the struggle with the seemingly basic task of getting a taxi and later with getting on a bus.

Stephen hoped that by getting the celebs involved in trying to simply get from A to B in a wheelchair, it would help open people's eyes to the access levels for people with a disability.

You can watch the full interview with Stephen, Kathryn and Kevin here.