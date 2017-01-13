Two CBB housemates face eviction in last-minute twist

Friday 13 will prove an unlucky date for two Celebrity Big Brother housemates as another pair face eviction in a surprise twist.

While viewers had expected to see one member voted out, the show’s bosses announced a double eviction hours before broadcast.

The revelation follows the departure of Brandon Block and Ray J in quick succession earlier this week.

Angie Best, Austin Armacost, Stacy Francis and double-act Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are those most recently nominated for eviction, but viewers will have to tune in live to find out who gets the boot.

The surprises will continue as the departing stars make way for fresh faces in the house, with three new celebrities rumoured to be entering on Friday.

In footage filmed through the day, viewers will see Jasmine Waltz wake up in Calum Best’s bed.

But if the move is a sign of Jasmine’s affection, she may be disappointed as Calum discusses his attraction to Bianca Gascoigne with Jamie O’Hara.

More drama will unfold as the housemates are filmed handing out punishments and rewards to each other.

While the verdicts are anonymous, Jasmine will receive three negative tweets about herself as a punishment from Stacy, branding her a “mean girl”.

After complaining about the way she is being portrayed to Austin, she will be seen swearing at Big Brother in frustration before attempting to cook her own microphone in a frying pan.

While her housemates make jokes about the outburst, Jasmine faces a serious talking-to from Big Brother.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5 on Friday.
