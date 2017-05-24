Twitter was only enthralled by Fair City tonight

The never-ending story of Katy and Ciaran continued tonight on Fair City.

Surprisingly, after Katy stabbed Ciaran they are still best friends.

Great.

She even threatened to go with him if he dies.

Off with ye now. Please.

They then decide to "hot-wire" a boat which caused much confusion amongst the audience but sure look, at least we could all cheer when Ciaran went into the water.

We wonder if Katy's wig will float?
By Claire Anderson

