Twitter was only enthralled by Fair City tonight

The never-ending story of Katy and Ciaran continued tonight on Fair City.

Surprisingly, after Katy stabbed Ciaran they are still best friends.

Great.

She even threatened to go with him if he dies.

Off with ye now. Please.

They then decide to "hot-wire" a boat which caused much confusion amongst the audience but sure look, at least we could all cheer when Ciaran went into the water.

We wonder if Katy's wig will float?

'Bob loves lesbians ... I'm going to bed you can't come' - Heather to the female Gardaí



Bloody brilliant 😂😂😂😂😂 Who wrote this?! #FairCity — 80sirishlegend (@80sirishlegend) May 24, 2017

Gone from the forest to the streets in no time with her real hair 😂😂😂 #FairCity — 80sirishlegend (@80sirishlegend) May 24, 2017

If Ciaran makes it back from the sea, I'm guessing Leo will finally find Lana, and Christy Phelan was doing a Elvis #FairCity — olivia hynes (@elliottsma) May 24, 2017

Ah for God's sake Katy! #FairCity — Cass Vurtok (@cvurtok) May 24, 2017

Katy is like Wonder Woman, medic, carry grown men, Hotwire cars #FairCity — Elaine Walsh (@mabaker_moz) May 24, 2017

#faircity and in the next episode, katy will be in the shower and it will all have been a bad dream! — notimportant (@ilbegoingnow) May 24, 2017

Ah lads,my son & daughter bickering amongst themselves.Small fella reckons he is like Emmett from #FairCity & daughter is Katy giving out😂😂😂 — Margaret Barrett (@margaretb2010) May 24, 2017

Where's the option for dragging a person with a stab wound 🔪 #faircity pic.twitter.com/02fxkq1AlO — Σ ΛΛ ΛΛ Θ (@_Emmo_) May 24, 2017