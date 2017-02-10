Twitter reacts: Here's what people have been saying about last night's First Dates Ireland

Back to Showbiz Home

First Dates Ireland was on RTÉ 2 last night and as usual it was quality viewing.

A number of couples caught people's attention and got the Twitter mills spinning

First there was Kari and Camille, who seemed to be getting on well...

Although there was a very awkward moment when Kari asked Camille to hand over cash for her half of the meal...

And then there were his jeans...

And a bit of awkwardness about being vegan..

People were not impressed.

Then there was the exuberant George who unfortunately kept putting his foot in it, more than once, in the eyes of the Twitterati audience at least.

But that didn't stop him getting a second date and a third...

Although it doesn't seemed to have bothered him much!

But by all accounts it was Gary and Ian who won the hearts of the nation.

But unfortunately it didn't work out for the star couple...

And Kerry who has to get fanny flutters to like a guy in uniform

Who was quality with the quotes all night

And as usual, it was the 'blonde waitress'Alice Marr who stole the show..

All in all people were very impressed with the show
KEYWORDS: twitter, first dates ireland, rte 2

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz