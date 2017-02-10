Twitter reacts: Here's what people have been saying about last night's First Dates Ireland

First Dates Ireland was on RTÉ 2 last night and as usual it was quality viewing.

A number of couples caught people's attention and got the Twitter mills spinning

First there was Kari and Camille, who seemed to be getting on well...

Although there was a very awkward moment when Kari asked Camille to hand over cash for her half of the meal...

Suppose we will split the bill! Your man taking the money back from your one because he was paying by card 😂 #Stingey #Mannee #FirstdatesIRL — Mary Wall (@mol_the_wall) February 9, 2017

Omg Kari, Jesus man don't go 50/50 on the bill, major turnoff #firstdatesirl — Priscillaflanagan (@priscilla_flan) February 9, 2017

That Icelandic chap was a god awful arsehole, taking the cash off her and paying by card #firstdatesirl — David Farrell ™ (@davidkfarrell) February 10, 2017

Hippies are all free love, let's unite, get naked & spread peace throughout the world...... until the bill arrives 🏃🏻#FirstDatesIRL — MariaGallagher_ (@MariaGallagher_) February 10, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL split the bill?! Sorry he's a dick.. at least wait for her to offer to split it. #helloasshole 🚩🚩🚩🚩❌❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/JgRCXWqK4g — Aisling O' Reilly (@ashelizabeth99) February 9, 2017

First he judges her because she's not vegan then he asks her to pay him cash so he can pay card for the dinner 😳😭 #firstdatesirl — 👑Eimear Flatley💋 (@eim_f) February 9, 2017

•He wore those trousers,

•He suggested he farted a lot

•He made her pay half the bill,

'Let's be friends' he says! #iceland #FirstDatesIRL — James (@James_OC_) February 9, 2017

Can't believe he took cash off that girl like u mean vegan islandic pox #FirstDatesIRL — Dean Burke (@DeanDeBurka) February 9, 2017

Ah now... Did he actually ask her for the cash???? 🙈 I don't mind paying half but come ooooon. #FirstDatesIRL — Áine Dunne (@Aine_Dunne) February 9, 2017

And then there were his jeans...

What are those trousers 😂😂😂💀 #FirstDatesIRL — Sean Harkin (@SeanHarkin) February 9, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL I was wondering why Kari was single, because he seems really nice and very pretty! And then I saw his jeans.... — Lucy Pollock (@fianna_mna) February 10, 2017

And a bit of awkwardness about being vegan..

People were not impressed.

That Icelandic guy was a complete asshole #FirstDatesIRL — Ryan O'Grady (@ryanogrady97) February 9, 2017

Then there was the exuberant George who unfortunately kept putting his foot in it, more than once, in the eyes of the Twitterati audience at least.

Irish parents have a way with words. 😂 #FirstDatesIRL continues tonight at 9:30pm on @RTE2 pic.twitter.com/URg4WbA2SM — COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 9, 2017

You seem to have a gift for putting your foot in it @GeorgeBeattieit 😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL Enjoy the lambing 😂 — Lauren Atkinson (@Lauren_A_22) February 10, 2017

Sure men can't make a decent sandwich 😂😂😂😂#FirstDatesIRL — Ciaran (@Celticbhoy84) February 9, 2017

But that didn't stop him getting a second date and a third...

Three dates with that lad?! #FirstDatesIRL — Cathal (@LigOFE) February 9, 2017

Genuinely surprised that feminist girl and farmer lad went past the first date #FirstDatesIRL — Paul McGrath (@paulpmcg) February 9, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL George!! You are next level. At least 3 dates when it started the way it did. I tip my hat to you.

Hopefully still together — Aaron Jenner (@jenner_87) February 9, 2017

Although it doesn't seemed to have bothered him much!

But by all accounts it was Gary and Ian who won the hearts of the nation.

Where will you go on your next date?? #theregisteryoffice #smellofweddingcakeoffus love Ian & Gary #FirstDatesIRL — Donna Lynch (@dollylw) February 9, 2017

But unfortunately it didn't work out for the star couple...

Omg the fact that Ian and Gary didn't work out actually physically hurts. Maybe I'm too invested #firstdatesirl — Nicola Byrne (@nicolabyrn3) February 9, 2017

WTF??? I'm actually devastated, that Gary & Ian didn't work out 🙁😣 #FirstDatesIRL — Shonagh Byrne ☘ (@shonaghnibhroin) February 9, 2017

Reunited with his ex!!! I feel robbed!! #FirstDatesIRL — Natasha Olohan (@tashaolohan) February 9, 2017

Ah Ian and Gary breaking my heart 💔💔💔💔 #FirstDatesIRL they were so fab together! — Gem T (@GemTug) February 9, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL Ian got back with his ex 😢 — Dee Fanning (@_deefanning) February 9, 2017

#firstdatesirl Wish ian and gary worked out..... so cute!!! — Aisling Jennings (@aislingjen) February 9, 2017

Ian & Gary just broke my heart a little - you were sooo adorable together #FirstDatesIRL — Caroline Gorman (@CarolineGorman3) February 9, 2017

Cannot believe Ian got back with the ex 😱😱 #FirstDatesIRL — Katie (@KjWheelo) February 9, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL gives me trust issues 🙈 between Ian getting back with his ex and that chaps ridiculous trousers.... pic.twitter.com/gMm6KGhazv — Kayleigh 🐳 (@kayleee_c) February 9, 2017

Ian the little snake got back with his ex and not Gary 😭 #FirstDatesIRL — lauren♡ (@lauren_naughtxn) February 9, 2017

What a shame Ian & Gary didn't work out.. 💔#FirstDatesIRL — Eli Sloane (@elisloane) February 9, 2017

And Kerry who has to get fanny flutters to like a guy in uniform

Kerry joins us this Thursday on #FirstDatesIrl where she's looking to find that special someone... pic.twitter.com/GYvmgb0VWn — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 7, 2017

Who was quality with the quotes all night

I am a real little goer when I get goin... #FirstDatesIRL #nearlyspitoutmywine #😂😂😂 — Janine Curran (@JanineCurran) February 9, 2017

And as usual, it was the 'blonde waitress'Alice Marr who stole the show..

No disrespect to all the dates but who is the blonde waitress??? And tell me is she single??? Wow. 😱😍😂😝 #FirstDatesIRL — David Sweeney (@DavidSweeney22) February 9, 2017

All in all people were very impressed with the show

Always puts a big smile on my face. #FirstDatesIreland #FirstDatesIRL — Neil O'Gorman (@NeilOGorman) February 9, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL is an emotional rollercoaster. Quality tv 😂🙌🏼 — Megan O'Keeffe (@MeganOKeeffe) February 9, 2017