Twitter reacts: Here's what people have been saying about last night's First Dates Ireland
10/02/2017 - 09:30:05Back to Showbiz Home
First Dates Ireland was on RTÉ 2 last night and as usual it was quality viewing.
A number of couples caught people's attention and got the Twitter mills spinning
First there was Kari and Camille, who seemed to be getting on well...
Although there was a very awkward moment when Kari asked Camille to hand over cash for her half of the meal...
Suppose we will split the bill! Your man taking the money back from your one because he was paying by card 😂 #Stingey #Mannee #FirstdatesIRL— Mary Wall (@mol_the_wall) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL omg. Wtf. pic.twitter.com/2NDdi1b9dp— Daniel Ryan (@DanielRyan11) February 9, 2017
Omg Kari, Jesus man don't go 50/50 on the bill, major turnoff #firstdatesirl— Priscillaflanagan (@priscilla_flan) February 9, 2017
That Icelandic chap was a god awful arsehole, taking the cash off her and paying by card #firstdatesirl— David Farrell ™ (@davidkfarrell) February 10, 2017
Hippies are all free love, let's unite, get naked & spread peace throughout the world...... until the bill arrives 🏃🏻#FirstDatesIRL— MariaGallagher_ (@MariaGallagher_) February 10, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL split the bill?! Sorry he's a dick.. at least wait for her to offer to split it. #helloasshole 🚩🚩🚩🚩❌❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/JgRCXWqK4g— Aisling O' Reilly (@ashelizabeth99) February 9, 2017
First he judges her because she's not vegan then he asks her to pay him cash so he can pay card for the dinner 😳😭 #firstdatesirl— 👑Eimear Flatley💋 (@eim_f) February 9, 2017
•He wore those trousers,— James (@James_OC_) February 9, 2017
•He suggested he farted a lot
•He made her pay half the bill,
'Let's be friends' he says! #iceland #FirstDatesIRL
Can't believe he took cash off that girl like u mean vegan islandic pox #FirstDatesIRL— Dean Burke (@DeanDeBurka) February 9, 2017
Do you reckon Iceland gave her a receipt..?#TightArse #HeresYourChange #ThankYouComeAgain #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/dSSNgSYoSW— Gary Rothery (@GarRodders) February 9, 2017
Ah now... Did he actually ask her for the cash???? 🙈 I don't mind paying half but come ooooon. #FirstDatesIRL— Áine Dunne (@Aine_Dunne) February 9, 2017
Can't believe he took cash off that girl like u mean vegan islandic pox #FirstDatesIRL— Dean Burke (@DeanDeBurka) February 9, 2017
And then there were his jeans...
What are those trousers 😂😂😂💀 #FirstDatesIRL— Sean Harkin (@SeanHarkin) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL I was wondering why Kari was single, because he seems really nice and very pretty! And then I saw his jeans....— Lucy Pollock (@fianna_mna) February 10, 2017
And a bit of awkwardness about being vegan..
"My milk is almond milk, it's better than nothing!!!" #WhenYourDatesaVegan #FirstDatesIrl tonight 9.30pm on RTÉ2 pic.twitter.com/DhB4nn9PQ2— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 9, 2017
People were not impressed.
That Icelandic guy was a complete asshole #FirstDatesIRL— Ryan O'Grady (@ryanogrady97) February 9, 2017
Then there was the exuberant George who unfortunately kept putting his foot in it, more than once, in the eyes of the Twitterati audience at least.
Irish parents have a way with words. 😂 #FirstDatesIRL continues tonight at 9:30pm on @RTE2 pic.twitter.com/URg4WbA2SM— COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 9, 2017
You seem to have a gift for putting your foot in it @GeorgeBeattieit 😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL Enjoy the lambing 😂— Lauren Atkinson (@Lauren_A_22) February 10, 2017
Sure men can't make a decent sandwich 😂😂😂😂#FirstDatesIRL— Ciaran (@Celticbhoy84) February 9, 2017
But that didn't stop him getting a second date and a third...
Three dates with that lad?! #FirstDatesIRL— Cathal (@LigOFE) February 9, 2017
Genuinely surprised that feminist girl and farmer lad went past the first date #FirstDatesIRL— Paul McGrath (@paulpmcg) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL George!! You are next level. At least 3 dates when it started the way it did. I tip my hat to you.— Aaron Jenner (@jenner_87) February 9, 2017
Hopefully still together
Although it doesn't seemed to have bothered him much!
When your 15min of been a gobshite is over... back to reality... #lambing2017 #FirstDatesIRL #agIRE pic.twitter.com/BBwSuqFb9e— George Beattie (@GeorgeBeattieit) February 10, 2017
But by all accounts it was Gary and Ian who won the hearts of the nation.
Loved these two! He was hilarious #FirstDatesIRL https://t.co/EHhiK2onUe— Sam KB (@Samwhiplash) February 9, 2017
Today's #quoteoftheday comes from Gary on #FirstDatesIRL @RTE2 pic.twitter.com/Zc9J6xgqXh— Carr Communications (@CarrCommsLtd) February 9, 2017
Where will you go on your next date?? #theregisteryoffice #smellofweddingcakeoffus love Ian & Gary #FirstDatesIRL— Donna Lynch (@dollylw) February 9, 2017
But unfortunately it didn't work out for the star couple...
Omg the fact that Ian and Gary didn't work out actually physically hurts. Maybe I'm too invested #firstdatesirl— Nicola Byrne (@nicolabyrn3) February 9, 2017
WTF??? I'm actually devastated, that Gary & Ian didn't work out 🙁😣 #FirstDatesIRL— Shonagh Byrne ☘ (@shonaghnibhroin) February 9, 2017
Reunited with his ex!!! I feel robbed!! #FirstDatesIRL— Natasha Olohan (@tashaolohan) February 9, 2017
Ah Ian and Gary breaking my heart 💔💔💔💔 #FirstDatesIRL they were so fab together!— Gem T (@GemTug) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL Ian got back with his ex 😢— Dee Fanning (@_deefanning) February 9, 2017
#firstdatesirl Wish ian and gary worked out..... so cute!!!— Aisling Jennings (@aislingjen) February 9, 2017
Ian & Gary just broke my heart a little - you were sooo adorable together #FirstDatesIRL— Caroline Gorman (@CarolineGorman3) February 9, 2017
Cannot believe Ian got back with the ex 😱😱 #FirstDatesIRL— Katie (@KjWheelo) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL gives me trust issues 🙈 between Ian getting back with his ex and that chaps ridiculous trousers.... pic.twitter.com/gMm6KGhazv— Kayleigh 🐳 (@kayleee_c) February 9, 2017
Ian the little snake got back with his ex and not Gary 😭 #FirstDatesIRL— lauren♡ (@lauren_naughtxn) February 9, 2017
What a shame Ian & Gary didn't work out.. 💔#FirstDatesIRL— Eli Sloane (@elisloane) February 9, 2017
And Kerry who has to get fanny flutters to like a guy in uniform
Kerry joins us this Thursday on #FirstDatesIrl where she's looking to find that special someone... pic.twitter.com/GYvmgb0VWn— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 7, 2017
Fanny flutters 😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Tim McCarthy (@timmymc78) February 9, 2017
Who was quality with the quotes all night
I am a real little goer when I get goin... #FirstDatesIRL #nearlyspitoutmywine #😂😂😂— Janine Curran (@JanineCurran) February 9, 2017
And as usual, it was the 'blonde waitress'Alice Marr who stole the show..
No disrespect to all the dates but who is the blonde waitress??? And tell me is she single??? Wow. 😱😍😂😝 #FirstDatesIRL— David Sweeney (@DavidSweeney22) February 9, 2017
All in all people were very impressed with the show
Always puts a big smile on my face. #FirstDatesIreland #FirstDatesIRL— Neil O'Gorman (@NeilOGorman) February 9, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL is an emotional rollercoaster. Quality tv 😂🙌🏼— Megan O'Keeffe (@MeganOKeeffe) February 9, 2017
Great episode of #FirstDatesIRL— Damien Lodge (@DGLODGE) February 9, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here