Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

It was as shocking for the viewers as it was for the remaining housemates, and Austin himself.

In a surprise second eviction on Friday night’s show, Austin Armacost was voted the dullest by his fellow celebs on Celebrity Big Brother and was removed from the house.

He remained stony-faced as his flabbergasted flatmates squeezed in a last cuddle before he joined Emma Willis outside the house – shortly after Angie Best was voted off by the public.

And some viewers were equally as distraught…

#CBB AW NO AUSTIN BABE AW NO HES MY FAVE;((( — carrie randall🐝 (@carrierandall_) January 13, 2017

Okay, say what you want about Austin, but did not to deserve to leave... or at least leave like that! #cbb — Maria (@MariaGalea) January 13, 2017

Nooooooo I love Austin 😩 #cbb — Emma Harrison (@emmaharrison_x) January 13, 2017

Others, not so much…