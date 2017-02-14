Twitter got a bit too excited over Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story on CBeeBies
14/02/2017 - 20:49:18Back to Showbiz Home
Adults across the nation have confessed to switching over to children’s TV channel CBeebies to listen to a bedtime story read by Taboo star Tom Hardy.
The actor delighted viewers as he read Tom McLaughlin’s The Cloudspotter, a tale about a lonely little boy who makes best friends with a dog.
Don't worry #TomHardy waited for you on @BBCiPlayer. https://t.co/qLwq5Z2tcL pic.twitter.com/lWLlYVCKCf— CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) February 14, 2017
In the show broadcast on Tuesday, Tom was joined in his rooftop nook by his own pet dog and “best friend” for a second time after his appearance on the BBC channel in December.
One viewer posted on Twitter: “Is it weird that my kids were already in bed so I watched Tom Hardy tell a bedtime story without them.”
Is it wierd that my kids were already in bed so i watched Tom Hardy tell a bedtime story without them 🙊😍 #cbeebies #TomHardy— Chloe Whitfield (@chloewhit1993) February 14, 2017
Another wrote: “Yes I put the baby to bed and then watched the CBeebies bedtime story with Tom Hardy by myself with wine, what of it.”
Yes I put the baby to bed and then watched the CBeebies bedtime story with Tom Hardy by myself with wine, what of it.— Hollie Rendall (@hollierendall) February 14, 2017
One of a number of posts that described the short show as an ideal watch for Valentine’s Day added: “Bedtime stories on cbeebies with Tom Hardy. Times I wish I had a toddler. #happyvalentinesday.”
Bedtime stories on cbeebies with Tom Hardy. Times I wish I had a toddler. #happyvalentinesday— Sharon McGuigan (@sharon271180) February 14, 2017
But it may not be the last fans will hear of Tom’s soft story-time tones.
As he came to the end of his story, the Mad Max star teased: “Get yourself tucked up and I’ll see you very soon for another bedtime story.
“‘Til then, night-night.”
Join the conversation - comment here