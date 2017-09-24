Twitter can't handle Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours

Twitter is awash with reactions to reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

It is reported that the 20-year-old star began "telling friends earlier this month" while her 25-year-old boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has also shared the news.

Rumours started when Jenner was said to be hiding a baby bump in her recent Instagram photos.

The starlet has previously said she hoped to have a baby by age 25. and that 30 would be too late.

TMZ have reported that their sources say Travis Scott, who has been dating Jenner since April, has said the pregnancy would change his life, and that the baby may be a girl.

There has been no update on social media from the couple but that hasn't stopped online fans from going into a meltdown.

The media storm following the apparent announcement coincidentally comes ahead of the return of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It is reported that Kris Jenner vaguely responded to the claims by saying she was "surprised to wake up to the rumours", adding "it wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day"

Season 14 of the hit TV show is due to start with a 10th Anniversary Special tonight.

