Twitter can't handle Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours

Twitter is awash with reactions to reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

It is reported that the 20-year-old star began "telling friends earlier this month" while her 25-year-old boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has also shared the news.

Rumours started when Jenner was said to be hiding a baby bump in her recent Instagram photos.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova dress 💎 Get it at FashionNova.com ✨ #ad @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

The starlet has previously said she hoped to have a baby by age 25. and that 30 would be too late.

TMZ have reported that their sources say Travis Scott, who has been dating Jenner since April, has said the pregnancy would change his life, and that the baby may be a girl.

There has been no update on social media from the couple but that hasn't stopped online fans from going into a meltdown.

me: I'm not someone who cares about the Kardashians

TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

me: pic.twitter.com/EA47g3WdPo — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner's possible unborn child is already richer and more famous than I'll ever be — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 22, 2017

Apparently Kylie Jenner is pregnant and honestly I hope I'm the child — nick tangorra (@nicktangorra) September 22, 2017

I just need Kylie Jenner to confirm or deny if she is pregnant so I can move on with my weekend plans — Shelby Clifton (@shelblclif) September 23, 2017

I think if @KylieJenner wasn't pregnant she would have denied it by now 👀 — Aaron Daly (@_yourdalydose_) September 23, 2017

The media storm following the apparent announcement coincidentally comes ahead of the return of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It is reported that Kris Jenner vaguely responded to the claims by saying she was "surprised to wake up to the rumours", adding "it wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day"

Kylie Jenner pregnant RIGHT before the 10-year Kardashian anniversary. I tell ya, the Devil works but Kris Jenner works harder. — NORTH WEST (@Its_North_West) September 24, 2017

Season 14 of the hit TV show is due to start with a 10th Anniversary Special tonight.