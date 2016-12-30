Twilight's Ashley Greene can probably claim the cutest proposal of the year
It might have been a miserable 2016 for some, but for Twilight actor Ashley Greene it couldn’t have had a sweeter ending.
Her boyfriend Paul Khoury proposed to her in a picture-perfect moment in front of the Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand, and even made her a video memento of the day.
Looking super cosy in a matching grey knit and hat, the film captures the moment she was – literally – swept off her feet by Paul.
The 29-year-old, who plays pixie-esque vamp Alice Cullen in the Twilight films, posted the vid on Instagram, followed by her own snap of the dazzling ring.
She wrote: “I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend…but the ring doesn’t hurt either.
“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”
