TWEETS: The Tully Twins were on fire on tonight's Gogglebox!

Back to Showbiz Home

Gogglebox had a lot going for it tonight, right across the board, and Twitter users seemed to enjoy it as much as we did.

But is it just us or were the Tully twins the standout hit of the night?

Here's a few of their highlights and what everyone thought, just in case you missed it.

So, who's your favourite did you say?
By Pam Ryan

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz