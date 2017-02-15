TWEETS: The Tully Twins were on fire on tonight's Gogglebox!
Gogglebox had a lot going for it tonight, right across the board, and Twitter users seemed to enjoy it as much as we did.
Hands down best episode of #GoggleboxIRL tonight 😂😂😂— Karen Gibbons (@KarGibbons) February 15, 2017
But is it just us or were the Tully twins the standout hit of the night?
Here's a few of their highlights and what everyone thought, just in case you missed it.
"Ivanka, your daddy's a Vanka!" RT if you just love Tracie and Anita! #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/QLTtDhJC8o— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017
The Tully twins are actually my favs on #GoggleboxIRL— Jade (@JadeHogan99) February 15, 2017
Tracie and Anita are the best "your father's Ivanka" 😂😂😂 #GoggleboxIRL— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) February 15, 2017
"Your daddy's a Vanka" 😹😹😹#GoggleboxIRL I love it. Way to go Tracey and Anita 💋— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) February 15, 2017
"He's licking the Nanny's toe... A Nanny's toe..." 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/riyqXUbHXP— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017
Tracey and Anita are stealing the show tonight #GoggleboxIRL— Margaret Traynor (@WicklowLiving) February 15, 2017
"Jes, that's like going before the board of the Credit Union!" love it Anita! #AllBeenThere #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/ui4PvW6Tnw— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017
Anita: relax your cats 😂 #GoggleboxIRL— Sueann Nulty (@snulty2) February 15, 2017
The moment your mates dog sneezes on your foot! #GoggleboxIRL Poor Anita! pic.twitter.com/6OUp4KHxNy— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017
So, who's your favourite did you say?
Tracie and Anita! OBVIOUSLY. #GoggleboxIRL https://t.co/rpUU7XaGOI— Peter (@peterc83) February 15, 2017
Anita & Tracy were hilarious tonight. But everyone was brilliant, a really funny episode. #GoggleboxIRL https://t.co/BBuaVVzRiP— A n n e t t e ☘️ (@Annette_R1) February 15, 2017
#GoggleboxIRL was the absolute best episode tonight! Well done @TV3Ireland Tracy & Anita were on a right roll 😂😂😂— Lil (@lil_fairy_doll) February 15, 2017
