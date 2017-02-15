TWEETS: The Tully Twins were on fire on tonight's Gogglebox!

Gogglebox had a lot going for it tonight, right across the board, and Twitter users seemed to enjoy it as much as we did.

Hands down best episode of #GoggleboxIRL tonight 😂😂😂 — Karen Gibbons (@KarGibbons) February 15, 2017

But is it just us or were the Tully twins the standout hit of the night?

Here's a few of their highlights and what everyone thought, just in case you missed it.

"Ivanka, your daddy's a Vanka!" RT if you just love Tracie and Anita! #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/QLTtDhJC8o — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017

The Tully twins are actually my favs on #GoggleboxIRL — Jade (@JadeHogan99) February 15, 2017

Tracie and Anita are the best "your father's Ivanka" 😂😂😂 #GoggleboxIRL — Henparty.ie (@Henparty) February 15, 2017

"Your daddy's a Vanka" 😹😹😹#GoggleboxIRL I love it. Way to go Tracey and Anita 💋 — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) February 15, 2017

Tracey and Anita are stealing the show tonight #GoggleboxIRL — Margaret Traynor (@WicklowLiving) February 15, 2017

"Jes, that's like going before the board of the Credit Union!" love it Anita! #AllBeenThere #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/ui4PvW6Tnw — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017

Anita: relax your cats 😂 #GoggleboxIRL — Sueann Nulty (@snulty2) February 15, 2017

The moment your mates dog sneezes on your foot! #GoggleboxIRL Poor Anita! pic.twitter.com/6OUp4KHxNy — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) February 15, 2017

So, who's your favourite did you say?

Anita & Tracy were hilarious tonight. But everyone was brilliant, a really funny episode. #GoggleboxIRL https://t.co/BBuaVVzRiP — A n n e t t e ☘️ (@Annette_R1) February 15, 2017