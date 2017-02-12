TWEETS: Des Bishop was pulling some funny faces on DWTS
Funny-man Des Bishop was fantastic on this week's Dancing With The Stars, scoring eights across the board from the judges.
His performance of the Paso Doble with dance partner Giula Dotta received huge praise from the audience.
The cape crusader @Desbishop 🙌🏻#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/UlMuNXiTx7— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 12, 2017
But it was Des' facial expressions that had Twitter hopping.
.@Desbishop facial expressions on @DWTSIRL say it all! He's definitely living in the moment! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/dUNcMpTlSb— Ciamhie Mc Digital (@CiamhieMc) February 12, 2017
Apart from the David Brent face, @Desbishop was great on Dancing with the Stars. #DWTSIrl— Anna Nolan (@annanolan70) February 12, 2017
Good dance, but I couldn't take Des seriously with the faces he was pulling. #DWTSIrl— Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 12, 2017
#DWTSIrl your face gets on me nerves ...ha ha #DesBishop— Barbara Brown (@barbbro) February 12, 2017
"Like Lady GaGa I was born this way" they do have the same facial expression I suppose 😂😂👏👏 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/PhJ2p1sZu7— The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) February 12, 2017
All in all, a great performance.
24 points for @Desbishop and @GiuliaDotta after that passionate Paso Doble #DWTSIrl https://t.co/013iIKU7SE pic.twitter.com/Fvqas8Fgmu— DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) February 12, 2017
