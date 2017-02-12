TWEETS: Des Bishop was pulling some funny faces on DWTS

Funny-man Des Bishop was fantastic on this week's Dancing With The Stars, scoring eights across the board from the judges.

His performance of the Paso Doble with dance partner Giula Dotta received huge praise from the audience.

But it was Des' facial expressions that had Twitter hopping.

Apart from the David Brent face, @Desbishop was great on Dancing with the Stars. #DWTSIrl — Anna Nolan (@annanolan70) February 12, 2017

Good dance, but I couldn't take Des seriously with the faces he was pulling. #DWTSIrl — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 12, 2017

#DWTSIrl your face gets on me nerves ...ha ha #DesBishop — Barbara Brown (@barbbro) February 12, 2017

"Like Lady GaGa I was born this way" they do have the same facial expression I suppose 😂😂👏👏 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/PhJ2p1sZu7 — The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) February 12, 2017

All in all, a great performance.