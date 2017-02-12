TWEETS: Des Bishop was pulling some funny faces on DWTS

Funny-man Des Bishop was fantastic on this week's Dancing With The Stars, scoring eights across the board from the judges.

His performance of the Paso Doble with dance partner Giula Dotta received huge praise from the audience.

But it was Des' facial expressions that had Twitter hopping.

All in all, a great performance.
