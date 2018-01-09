TV3 to re-brand as Virgin Media Television

TV3 is to re-brand as Virgin Media Television later this year.

The group’s managing director, Pat Kiely, made the announcement as it launched the station’s new spring schedule.

Virgin Media acquired TV3, based in south-west Dublin, in a deal worth €87m in 2015.

A spokesperson for TV3 said the change would see the group re-named - but this may not be applicable to each channel in the group.

The new schedule will see the arrival of Ireland’s Got Talent and the Six Nations to the station.

- Digital Desk