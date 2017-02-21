TV3 to air a special documentary on Apollo House this Thursday

‘Inside Apollo House – the Untold Story’ is the insider’s account of how a group of people took over a NAMA controlled office block and turned it into a shelter for the homeless.

Calling on never before seen behind the scenes footage of the Apollo House take over, which lasted 27 nights and granted shelter and care to over 90 people who have all been rehoused, the documetary airs on TV3 at 10pm this Thursday.

Featuring candid interviews with the all the key players including Glen Hansard and Jim Sheridan who discuss the mixture of emotions they went through and reflect on whether the portest succeeded in what it set out to do?

“We didn’t look upon it as a charity, we looked upon it as an intervention,” said Jim Sheridan.

‘Inside Apollo House – the Untold Story’ airs on TV3 at 10pm this Thursday.