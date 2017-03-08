TV stars take over Channel 4 to talk about the women that inspire them

Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney and Jon Snow are among a host of TV stars taking over Channel 4 to make tributes to the women who have inspired them the most.

A total of 18 guest announcers will be handed control of the airwaves during key slots on Wednesday, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

It will also mark the biggest ever team production by the broadcaster’s announcers, who will also take part alongside members of the public.

Jon Snow (Channel 4/PA)

Chief marketing and communications officer Dan Brooke said: “Channel 4′s announcers have a track record of innovative programme links that inform viewers whilst delivering an important message in an entertaining way.

“This is the team’s biggest production to date and what finer occasion to celebrate than National Women’s Day.”

News anchor Snow will tell viewers about the influence he has taken from “all-round amazing human being and poet Maya Angelou”, while Labour MP Harriet Harman will speak about her admiration for former Labour cabinet minister Barbara Castle, who brought in the 1970s equal pay act.

Kevin McCloud (Channel 4/PA)

Presenter Stephanie Hirst will share how the model and transgender activist Caroline Cossey inspired her to be her “true self,” and Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud will give a mention to Stella Clarke, who continues to help disadvantaged people build homes in her 80s.

Meanwhile, Catastrophe stars Horgan and Delaney will pay a special tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and singer Sinead O’Connor for “demonstrating the power of art”.

Other stars taking part include Walter Iuzzolino, Amanda Lamb, Jorgie Porter, Andrew Hayden-Smith, Galia Durant and Deborah Frances-White.