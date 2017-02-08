Tubs gets autographed photo and personal handwritten note from Julia Roberts
Ireland's Ryan Tubridy got a nice surprise yesterday when a signed photograph of Julia Roberts landed on his desk.
The star of My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman also reached out to the Irish TV presenter and radio star with a handwritten note.
Ryan took to Instagram took share a snap of the signed photo with the world.
Shedding a little light on the impromptu gesture, Ryan shared a pic of Julia's note.
The note says: “Hi Ryan, It's Julia Roberts! One of my personal assistants is Irish and he told me you're a big fan of my work, especially Eat, Pray, Love.
“It;s great to hear I have an Irish fan such as yourself. I've enclosed autographed picture, I do hope you like it.
“Thanks for all the support, Love Julia.”
