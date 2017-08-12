True Blood star Anna Paquin reacts to BBC News accidentally showing her boobs

Actress Anna Paquin has expressed delight after her boobs were accidentally included during a broadcast of BBC’s News At Ten.

Earlier this week as the BBC’s Sophie Raworth read the news, a screen in the background showed a woman removing her top.

Paquin labelled the incident “hilarious” as she revealed the woman in question was her and the clip was a scene from True Blood also featuring co-star Robert Kazinsky.

She wrote on Twitter: “My breasts!! So funny on so many levels.”

Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest shit I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple https://t.co/wDJPXhIZWA — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

“Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest s*** I’ve seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple.”

She added: “ya know you’ve made when… your tits photo bomb the news at 10.”

.@RobertKazinsky This is amazing and making me very happy. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) August 11, 2017

Thankfully it's a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) August 11, 2017

The actor’s husband, Stephen Moyer, also enjoyed his wife’s BBC news breakthrough – as did Kazinsky, who joined the Twitter thread.

Moyer wrote: “This is amazing and making me very happy.”

And Kazinsky joked: “Thankfully it’s a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly.”