True Blood star Anna Paquin reacts to BBC News accidentally showing her boobs
Actress Anna Paquin has expressed delight after her boobs were accidentally included during a broadcast of BBC’s News At Ten.
Earlier this week as the BBC’s Sophie Raworth read the news, a screen in the background showed a woman removing her top.
Paquin labelled the incident “hilarious” as she revealed the woman in question was her and the clip was a scene from True Blood also featuring co-star Robert Kazinsky.
She wrote on Twitter: “My breasts!! So funny on so many levels.”
“Now that I know what u guys were talking about this some of the funniest s*** I’ve seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple.”
She added: “ya know you’ve made when… your tits photo bomb the news at 10.”
The actor’s husband, Stephen Moyer, also enjoyed his wife’s BBC news breakthrough – as did Kazinsky, who joined the Twitter thread.
Moyer wrote: “This is amazing and making me very happy.”
And Kazinsky joked: “Thankfully it’s a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly.”
