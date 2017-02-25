Trolls target Lily Allen in discrimination row

Back to Showbiz Home

Singer Lily Allen has been targeted by trolls in a spat about discrimination.

The star used her Twitter account to try to highlight the prejudice shown towards immigrants and Muslims by posting a series of tweets replacing the word “immigrants” or “Muslims” with “pensioners”.

Lily Allen has been embroiled in a Twitter row (Yui Mok/PA)

In the heated debate about older voters and Brexit, she tried to make her point.

The Smile singer had also tweeted a photo of a bus bearing the words “Pensioners could have to pay thousands in travel insurance post Brexit”.

But other users of the social networking site began to argue with her about her views and started to fire insults at her, including taunting her over the death of her son who was stillborn in 2010.

Trolls also doctored a poll that Lily had created on Twitter to make it appear to ask 15 to 35-year-olds whether they felt more marginalised by pensioners or Muslims.

And in another hacked poll the same group were asked whether they thought Lily or Hitler had had a more negative effect on Europe over the last 100 years.

Lily later announced that she was taking a break from Twitter.

The post was followed up with a series of GIFs including a virtual hug, and Dame Maggie Smith in her Professor McGonagall Harry Potter character giving a round of applause.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz UK, Lily Allen, Trolls, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz