Trigger plans a revenge attack on tonight's Fair City

It's all kicking off on Fair City tonight.

On this evening's episode, Trigger begins to plan an attack on Robbie who, last week, left him red-faced

Wanting to get revenge, Trigger brings a knife from the kitchen drawer to the bar.

Trigger wants to make Robbie pay

Robbie surprises Trigger with a bottle of whiskey, but Trigger is determined to exact his revenge and asks Robbie to help him to the bathroom.

Robbie reluctantly agrees and comes out from behind the bar as Trigger readies himself to attack.

Meanwhile, Oisín tries to convince Charlotte how Katy's story could make them rich if sold to an Italian paper. Charlotte refuses. Charlotte is touched when Emmet tells her how important she has been in Katy's recovery.

Bob is annoyed to hear that Charlie is giving Pete a second chance. Charlie puts Pete in his place when he takes on jobs he hasn't been asked to do, even though he is secretly impressed.

Charlie is made to see by Pete that Bob is overstretching himself.

Mondo is surprised to hear the lengths Decco is going to with Kerri-Ann to try for a baby. He feels sorry for Decco when he sees how Kerri-Ann is keeping him on track and wants to throw Decco a surprise party for his birthday.

However, Kerri-Ann isn't keen on the idea and wants them to have a romantic night in. Mondo is undeterred and decides to go ahead with the party idea anyway.

Watch Fair City tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One.