Tributes to Deadwood and Nashville actor Powers Boothe following his death aged 68

Stars have been paying tribute to veteran Hollywood character actor Powers Boothe who has died aged 68.

He was best known for playing villains in the hit television show Deadwood, and in successful films such as Tombstone, Sin City and The Avengers.

Boothe’s publicist said he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Powers Boothe (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband”.

The actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story Of Jim Jones.

He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in Deadwood, the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone and a corrupt senator in Sin City.

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

Actor James Woods tweeted: “Just sad, shocking and unexpected news. We had dinner with @GarySinise and friends weeks ago. Nicest man. #RIP”

A private service for Boothe will be held in Texas where he was from.