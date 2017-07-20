Tributes pour in for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Stormzy has shared his heartbreak at the news that Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has died as tributes have poured in for the frontman.

Musicians and fans shared their shock and sadness at hearing the news that Bennington had been found dead.

Stormzy tweeted to his fans: “I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted his shock and that sadly, the news was true.

He wrote: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Rihanna posted a photo of the singer on Instagram with the caption: “Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast!”

Actor Ken Jeong had recorded an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Linkin Park last week.

He tweeted: “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson passed on love to Bennington’s family, tweeting: “So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.”

Timbaland offered condolences to Bennington’s loved ones.

He tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with @linkinpark and Chester’s friends and family. #RIPChester”

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi tweeted about the “inspirational” musician.

He wrote: “Incredibly sad news about Chester Bennington. His voice and band a huge inspiration to so many. Thoughts with his family & LP x”

One Republic said that they were heartbroken, too, tweeting: “Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us.”

Rapper Chipmunk said that he was a fan of the band, saying Numb would forever be one of his favourite songs.

Phats And Small praised his genre-defining music.

They tweeted: “To a fantastic singer and frontman who helped define the new metal era. CHESTER BENNINGTON we salute you. #RIPChesterBennington”

Singer Donnie Wahlberg shared what he knew of Bennington.

He tweeted: “The first concert I took my oldest son to: @linkinpark.#ChesterBennington was a genius & a gentleman. He inspired both of us.#RipChester”

Fightstar bass player Dan Haigh added his condolences, writing: “Chester Bennington, Singer and Actor, Dies at 41 – say it’s not true?”

The band Eliza And The Bear shared that “Linkin Park was a massive reason we started playing in bands.”

Journalist and author Owen Jones said that he was “genuinely gutted” about the news, saying that as a teen he had “even copied Chester’s hair style”.

Chris Eubank Junior was another fan to have grown up with his music, tweeting “he will live on forever through his music”.

EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell tweeted that he hoped the musician would “find peace”.

Bennington had been a close friend of Chris Cornell, singing at the funeral of the Soundgarden frontman who killed himself in May.
