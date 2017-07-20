Tributes pour in for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Stormzy has tweeted his heartbreak about Linkin Park star Chester Bennington’s death as tributes began pouring in.

Musicians and fans shared their shock and sadness at hearing the news that Bennington had been found dead.

Stormzy told fans how upset he was.

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious 💔💔💔💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted his shock and that sadly, the news was true.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Actor Ken Jeong had recorded an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Linkin Park last week.

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson passed on love to Bennington’s family.

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Timbaland offered condolences to Bennington’s loved ones.

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi tweeted about the “inspirational” musician.

Incredibly sad news about Chester Bennington. His voice and band a huge inspiration to so many. Thoughts with his family & LP x — Josh Franceschi (@joshmeatsix) July 20, 2017

One Republic said that they were heartbroken, too.

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Rapper Chipmunk said that he was a fan of the band.

RIP Chester Bennington from Linking Park. NUMB will forever be one of my favourite songs. 🌹🙏🏾 — Chipmunk (@OfficialChip) July 20, 2017

Phats And Small praised his genre-defining music.

To a fantastic singer and frontman who helped define the new metal era. CHESTER BENNINGTON we salute you. #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/d9fh2BNf9V — Phats & Small (@PhatsandSmall) July 20, 2017

Singer Donnie Wahlberg shared that he was a fan of Bennington.

The first concert I took my oldest son to: @linkinpark.#ChesterBennington was a genius & a gentleman. He inspired both of us.#RipChester — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 20, 2017

Fightstar bass player Dan Haigh added his condolences.

Rest in Peace: Chester Bennington, Singer and Actor, Dies at 41 - say it's not true? — Dan Haigh (@Dan_Haigh) July 20, 2017

The band Eliza And The Bear shared that they had been inspired to make music by Linkin Park.

So shocked to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Linkin Park was a massive reason we started playing in bands. Hybrid Theory on repeat. — Eliza and the Bear (@elizaandthebear) July 20, 2017

Journalist and author Owen Jones said that he had been a fan as a teenager.

Genuinely gutted to hear about Chester Bennington's death. Loved #LinkinPark as a teenager, even copied Chester's hair style. RIP Chester. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) July 20, 2017

Chris Eubank Junior was another fan to have grown up with his music.

Rest In Peace Chester Bennington. Grew up listening to Linkin Park, he will live on forever through his music. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 20, 2017

EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell tweeted his sadness.

I hope you find peace #chesterbennington. Your gift will live on. Thoughts with your family. #RIP — Aaron Sidwell (@aaronsidwell) July 20, 2017

Bennington had been a close friend of Chris Cornell, singing at the funeral of the Soundgarden frontman who killed himself in May.