Tributes pour in after death of rock 'n' roll star Chuck Berry

Tributes have poured in for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry, who has died at home, aged 90.

Among the celebrity commentators to mark his death in Missouri on Saturday was singer-songwriter Huey Lewis, who said he was “maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll.

Chuck Berry has died (PA)

“His music and his influence will last forever.”

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

He was joined on social media in paying tribute to the writer of hit songs including Johnny B Goode and Memphis, Tennessee, by guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani and Randy Jackson, who thanked him for his life’s work.

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

The influential guitarist was found unresponsive at his Missouri home after an initial call to local emergency services at 2.40pm (5.40pm GMT) on Saturday.

St Charles County Police Department, said he could not be revived, despite paramedics’ attempts to administer “lifesaving techniques” on the singer and guitarist.

Former Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr, also paid tribute on Twitter.

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Tom Fletcher of pop-rock group McFly was among the contemporary music acts to hail his influence, posting a video Johnny B Goode to his fans.