Tributes paid to Dubliners musician Eamonn Campbell

Tributes are being paid today to deceased Dubliners musician Eamonn Campbell.

The 70-year-old died in a hospital in the Netherlands surrounded by his family.

He had just finished a European tour with the band when he became unwell.

Mr Campbell is survived by his wife Noreen, six children and 10 grandchildren.

I'm so sad to hear of the passing of the great Eamonn Campbell, a brilliant guitar player who played with the Dubliners for many years — Frances Black

He is today being described as a great character and musician, whose suggestion to team up with the Pogues brought the band worldwide fame.