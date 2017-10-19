Tributes paid to Dubliners musician Eamonn Campbell

Tributes are being paid today to deceased Dubliners musician Eamonn Campbell.

The 70-year-old died in a hospital in the Netherlands surrounded by his family.

He had just finished a European tour with the band when he became unwell.

Mr Campbell is survived by his wife Noreen, six children and 10 grandchildren.

He is today being described as a great character and musician, whose suggestion to team up with the Pogues brought the band worldwide fame.

