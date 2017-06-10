Tributes paid after Batman actor Adam West dies

Adam West, the actor who played the iconic Batman in the 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

He had leukaemia and passed away in LA last night.

His family confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, saying: “There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years.”





Fans have paid tribute on social media.

