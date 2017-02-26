Tributes keep rolling in after death of Bill Paxton

Tributes are continuing to flood in for actor Bill Paxton, who has passed away at the age of 61.

Film-maker James Cameron, who directed Paxton in blockbuster movies such as Aliens, True Lies and Titanic, said in a statement to Vanity Fair that he was “reeling” after hearing that Paxton had died after complications from surgery, calling the actor “a creative dynamo”.

“The world is a lesser place for his passing and I will profoundly miss him,” he said.

Paxton’s Big Love co-star Chloe Sevigny said in a statement that he was “a big-hearted, thoughtful and honourable person”.

“He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood,” she said.

Terribly shaken to hear Bill Paxton has died. Sweetest man you ever knew. Fine actor and funny as hell. Thinking of his family he adored. — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) February 26, 2017

Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 26, 2017

TV and radio host Larry King said the star was “a class act”.

He tweeted: “Very shocked and saddened by the passing of #BillPaxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business.”

So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2017

I'm devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 26, 2017

He made this movie great--he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/rUcmmYME3h — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) February 26, 2017

Actor James Woods said he saw Paxton a few weeks ago.

“He was his usual warm and super friendly self. One of the nicest men ever. #RIP #TragicLoss,” he said.