Tributes keep rolling in after death of Bill Paxton

Back to Showbiz Home

Tributes are continuing to flood in for actor Bill Paxton, who has passed away at the age of 61.

Film-maker James Cameron, who directed Paxton in blockbuster movies such as Aliens, True Lies and Titanic, said in a statement to Vanity Fair that he was “reeling” after hearing that Paxton had died after complications from surgery, calling the actor “a creative dynamo”.

“The world is a lesser place for his passing and I will profoundly miss him,” he said.

Paxton’s Big Love co-star Chloe Sevigny said in a statement that he was “a big-hearted, thoughtful and honourable person”.

“He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood,” she said.

TV and radio host Larry King said the star was “a class act”.

He tweeted: “Very shocked and saddened by the passing of #BillPaxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business.”

Actor James Woods said he saw Paxton a few weeks ago.

“He was his usual warm and super friendly self. One of the nicest men ever. #RIP #TragicLoss,” he said.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Bill Paxton, Chloë Sevigny, Helen Hunt, James Cameron, James Woods, Larry King

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz