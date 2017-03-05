Tribute planned for Sir John Hurt in Doctor Who magazine

Late actor Sir John Hurt is to be celebrated in an upcoming issue of Doctor Who magazine.

Former Time Lord David Tennant and the show’s executive producer Steven Moffat are among those who will be paying tribute to the actor, who died in January at the age of 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steven said Sir John, who played the War Doctor in the 50th anniversary episode of the sci-fi show, was “one of the greatest actors who ever lived”.

Sir John Hurt is to be honoured in the magazine (Doctor Who magazine)

“I only met him a handful of times, but I can confirm the other thing that everyone else has been saying about him: he was also incredibly nice,” he said.

“Now, nice doesn’t seem like much of compliment, but you have to remember that this man was, quite rightly, worshipped by everyone he met.

“Worship has been known to go to people’s heads, but not John’s.

“If a man can remain humble and kind and warm as the world basically genuflects around him, then that is no ordinary man.

“The Doctor would be proud to be John Hurt, and for one very special day, he was.”

Sir John Hurt (Ian West/PA)

Sir John starred as the War Doctor in the episode The Day Of The Doctor, playing this unknown incarnation of the Time Lord opposite Doctor Who stars David and Matt Smith.

His character faced a moral dilemma in having to save the universe by ending the time war.

David will share his memories of working with Sir John on the 2013 episode, while Doctor Who actors David Warner and Louise Jameson will also pay tribute to the actor in the issue.

Doctor Who Magazine 510 is on sale from Thursday March 9.