Trey Songz in negotiations to reduce assault charge

Singer Trey Songz’s lawyer has said he is negotiating with prosecutors to reduce an assault charge following a concert in Detroit.

Trey appeared at Wayne County Circuit Court via video link on Friday.

Charles Longstreet II says Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, maintains his innocence and “doesn’t want to take a plea at this time”.

The 32-year-old R&B artist faces trial after being charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.

Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage and a police sergeant was punched.

Police have said Trey became upset when told to end his performance.

Prosecutors say the plea calls for two years’ probation and drug and alcohol screening.

A court conference is scheduled for March 16.