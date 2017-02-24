Trevor Phillips' political correctness documentary splits opinion

A documentary looking at whether free speech is being stifled by political correctness has divided opinion among viewers.

Has Political Correctness Gone Mad? aired on Channel 4 on Thursday presented by broadcaster and former politician Trevor Phillips, who investigated whether liberalism was stopping people being able to engage in debate and if it could have lead to the rise of leaders such as Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

Trevor Phillips presented the programme (BBC)

Viewers praised the programme for its balanced look at the issue, but opinion was split over the programme title’s question.

Expecting people not to be abusive to others isn't #PoliticalCorrectness its common decency — Angela Green (@ang4575) February 23, 2017

Political correctness is about having a care for the equality and diversity of all other people and striving to promote fairness. — Monkey Sausage Pup (@winstonwells) February 23, 2017

If you have a problem with political correctness, I have a problem with you. — Monkey Sausage Pup (@winstonwells) February 23, 2017

But others said that people were too easily offended.

The documentary on channel 4 about political correctness is so bloody stupid. So many people are so ready to get offended. Bore off. — Jack (@JackMcMillan123) February 23, 2017

Watching Political Correctness Gone Mad on @Channel4 The whole world needs to stop being so sensitive #PCgonemad — Dan McGeoghan (@DanMcGeoghan) February 23, 2017

People watching the programme praised it for addressing the issue of free speech.

I thought the "Has Political Correctness Gone Mad"prog on #Channel4 was great. More TV like that please. Let's speak up for #freespeech. — Rory Broomfield (@rorybroomfield) February 23, 2017

Has Political Correctness Gone Mad? Well done C4 and Trevor Phillips for highlighting the threat to free speech of liberal offence taking — Ian Hilton (@hilton_ian) February 23, 2017

The documentary included a discussion group of students who had banned certain fancy dress themes from their unions, a task for the public to rate which derogatory terms were the most offensive, and interview clips with former Ukip leader Farage.