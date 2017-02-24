Trevor Phillips' political correctness documentary splits opinion

A documentary looking at whether free speech is being stifled by political correctness has divided opinion among viewers.

Has Political Correctness Gone Mad? aired on Channel 4 on Thursday presented by broadcaster and former politician Trevor Phillips, who investigated whether liberalism was stopping people being able to engage in debate and if it could have lead to the rise of leaders such as Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

Trevor Phillips presented the programme (BBC)

Viewers praised the programme for its balanced look at the issue, but opinion was split over the programme title’s question.

But others said that people were too easily offended.

People watching the programme praised it for addressing the issue of free speech.

The documentary included a discussion group of students who had banned certain fancy dress themes from their unions, a task for the public to rate which derogatory terms were the most offensive, and interview clips with former Ukip leader Farage.
