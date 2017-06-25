Transformers tops US box office but is biggest in China

Transformers: The Last Knight scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the US box office with an estimated 43.5 million US dollars (£33.9 million) in ticket sales over the weekend.

Director Michael Bay’s film, the fifth in the Transformers series, totalled 69.1 million US dollars (£53.9 million) in five days, after opening on Wednesday.

But the movie starring Mark Wahlberg was a huge hit in China, where it debuted with 123.4 million US dollars (£96.4 million).

Wonder Woman and Cars 3 tied for second place, both with 25.2 million US dollars (£19.6 million).

Nearly a month after opening, Wonder Woman continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed 300 million US dollars (£234.4 million) in America.