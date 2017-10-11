Transcript of Weinstein’s exchange with model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

A model claims movie mogul Harvey Weinstein groped her in a police audio recording said to be an exchange between the pair.

Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez went to New York police in 2015 and claimed that the producer had assaulted her.

Gutierrez, who was 22 at the time of the alleged assault, then met Weinstein at a hotel while wearing a wire.

An excerpt of that recording has been published by The New Yorker.

In it, a man the publication identifies as Weinstein appears to be inviting a woman named as Gutierrez into a hotel room, while she hesitates.

At one point she asks: “Why yesterday (did) you touch my breast?”

The man replies: “Oh please, I’m sorry, just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on. Please.”

The investigation did not lead to criminal charges being filed.

Here is the transcript:

Harvey Weinstein (HW): I’m telling you right now, get in here.

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez (AG): What do we have to do here?

HW: Nothing! I’m gonna take a shower, you sit there and have a drink. Water.

AG: I don’t drink.

HW: Then have a glass of water.

AG: Can I stay on the bar?

HW: No, you must come here now.

AG: No.

HW: Please?

AG: No, I don’t want to.

HW: I’m not doing anything with you, I promise. Now you’re embarrassing me.

AG: I know, I don’t want to. I’m sorry, I cannot.

HW: No come in here.

AG: No, yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.

HW: (unintelligible)

AG: I need to know a person to be touched.

HW: I won’t do a thing.

AG: I don’t want to be touched.

HW: I won’t do a thing, please. I swear I won’t. Just sit with me. Don’t embarrass me in the hotel, I’m here all the time. Sit with me, I promise.

AG: I know, but I don’t want to.

HW: Please sit there, please. One minute I ask you.

AG: No, I can’t.

HW: Go to the bathroom.

AG: Please, I don’t want to do something I don’t want to.

HW: Go to the bath. Hey, come here. Listen to me.

AG: I want to go downstairs.

HW: I’m not going to do anything, you’ll never see me again after this. OK? That’s it. If you don’t – if you embarrass me in this hotel where I’m staying at.

AG: I’m not embarrassing you. I don’t feel comfortable.

HW: Honey don’t have a fight with me in the hallway. Please, I am not gonna do anything. I swear on my children. Please come in. On everything. I’m a famous guy.

AG: I am feeling very uncomfortable right now.

HW: Please come in now and one minute and if you want to leave when the guy comes with my jacket you can go.

AG: Why yesterday you touch my breast?



HW: Oh please, I’m sorry, just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on please.

AG: You’re used to that?

HW: Yes, come in.

AG: No, but I’m not used to that.

HW: I won’t do it again, come on, sit here. Sit here for a minute, please?

AG: No, I don’t want to.

HW: If you do this now you will (unintelligible). Now go. Bye, never call me again. OK. I’m sorry, nice to have … (unintelligible) I promise you I won’t do anything.

AG: I know but yesterday was too much for me.

HW: I will never do another thing to you. Five minutes. Don’t ruin your friendship with me for five minutes.

AG: I know, but it’s kind of, like, it’s too much for me, I can’t.

HW: Please, you’re making a big scene here, please.

AG: No, but I wanna leave.

HW: OK, bye. Thank you.

Weinstein was dismissed from the Weinstein Company after claims were made by women with whom he had worked.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood producer was accused of rape by three women.

A statement released on his behalf said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”