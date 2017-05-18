TRAILER: We've just been given our first look at Star Trek: Discovery

Diversity has been something the folks behind Star Trek has led the field in since 1966, and it looks like they started as they mean to go on.

Netflix and CBS have finally given us our first glimpse at Star Trek: Discovery and fans of the franchise should be very excited.

It will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms.

The series, which will debut this Autumn will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Discovery also takes place 10-years before the events of the original Star Trek series.

Phasers set to stun as we boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before, again.