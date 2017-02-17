Trailer for The House starring Will Ferrell released

The first trailer for the new Warner Bros. comedy film The House has been released on YouTube.

The House stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as Scott and Kate Johansen, a husband and wife who with the help of their neighbour Frank (Jason Mantzoukas) decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of their home after they lose their daughter Alex’s college fund.

The House is directed by Andrew Jay Cohen and was written by Brendan O’Brien and Cohen, who previously collaborated on the hit comedies Neighbours and Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising.

The House is set for release worldwide beginning June 30, 2017.

Check out the debut trailer below.