Tracee Ellis Ross dedicates Golden Globe prize to 'women of colour'
09/01/2017 - 01:59:24Back to Showbiz Home
Tracee Ellis Ross has dedicated her Golden Globe win to “women of colour”.
Her performance in Black-ish saw her named best actress in a TV comedy or musical.
The daughter of singer Diana Ross thanked her mother and father as she accepted her award.
“This is for all the women of colour and colourful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy, valid and important,” she said.
“It’s nice at 44, I like it up here.”
She did it, y'all! pic.twitter.com/1LQLAmX23A— black-ish (@black_ishABC) January 9, 2017
Black-ish follows an American black middle class family and their struggle for identity.
Join the conversation - comment here