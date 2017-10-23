Towie’s Arg admits resemblance after meeting Love Island’s Kem for first time

The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star James “Arg” Argent has labelled himself and Love Island champion Kem Cetinay “twins” after meeting him for the first time at this weekend’s Radio 1 Teen Awards.

He posted a picture of the pair at the Sunday event – with their matching wavy brown locks and black trousers – on Instagram, and wrote: “TWINS!!! Great to finally meet the top geezer himself @kemcetinay We really do look alike don’t we!!! #bbcteenawards.”

Fans have previously nodded to the similarity between the two reality stars.

One follower joked: “Yer brother from another mother,” while another commented: “Total TWINNIES!”

But the Love Island winner appeared more star-struck by his meeting with singer Liam Payne.

Posting a backstage photo of himself with the former One Direction star, he wrote: “Teen awards..What a lovely guy @liampayne.”