Top 10 most-watched shows in 2017

Here are the top 10 most-watched TV shows in the UK of 2017, by the highest-rated instance of each programme:

1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m

2. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m

3. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m

4. One Love Manchester (BBC One, Jun 4): 11.63m

5. Broadchurch (ITV, Apr 17): 11.61m

6. Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, May 6): 11.51m

7. Sherlock (BBC One, Jan 1): 11.33m

8. Call The Midwife (BBC One, Feb 19): 10.63m

9. New Year’s Eve Fireworks (BBC One, Dec 31): 10.40m

10. The Moorside (BBC One, Feb 14): 10.23m

Here are the top 10 biggest TV audiences of 2017, including instances of the same programme:

1. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29): 14.01m

2. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 5): 13.97m

3. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 12): 13.45m

4. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 19): 13.11m

5. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 16): 13.01m

6. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, Nov 19): 12.69m

7. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Nov 26): 12.62m

8. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Oct 28): 12.28m

9. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 18): 12.05m

10. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Nov 4): 11.96m

(Note: All figures have been compiled from ratings published by Barb, and include +1 and HD data where appropriate.)