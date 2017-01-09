'Too much information', say CBB fans after Stacy's Snipes story

Stacy Francis’s claims about Wesley Snipes had fans cringing, with plenty claiming it was a bit of an over-share.

The US singer was chatting to her Celebrity Big Brother housemates when she piped up about having had a romance with the actor.

Wesley Snipes (Ian West/PA)

But things took a slightly seedy turn when she mentioned the size of his… manhood.

It sparked a flurry of comments on social media, where fans said it was just too much information!

So now Stacy is gonna spill the beans on Wesley Snipe's 'package'. Kinda wish she'd keep that sort of thing to herself tbh. #CBB — Rae of Sunshine 🌤 (@Carolina_Rae) January 9, 2017

Stacey doesn't know how keep things private jeez im scarred for life cant watch Wesley snipes film again lol #CBB — john foley (@behan116) January 9, 2017

Others were just turned off by Stacy’s name-dropping.

Stacy? Wesley Snipes? here we go with her stories #Cbb — Doris Payne (@ohfads) January 9, 2017

Will Stacey stop name dropping its getting boring now #cbb — Kelsey Morgan (@1kelseymorgan8) January 9, 2017

Stacy needs to stop name dropping, it doesn't make her sound any better #CBB — Dani Robinson (@Danielle_alicee) January 9, 2017

Stacy just keeps name dropping, I hope she gets evicted #CBB — PALLY (@PallyK) January 9, 2017

Whitney, Wesley.. we wonder who we will hear about next!