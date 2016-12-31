Tony Blackburn prepares for Radio 2 return

Tony Blackburn is making his return to the BBC airwaves tonight – 10 months after being sacked over evidence he gave to the Jimmy Savile enquiry.

The 73-year-old broadcaster, a household favourite, is presenting a three-hour, live show, Soul Party, on Radio 2.

Tony’s return to the corporation was announced in October, with the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner saying he “can’t wait to get behind the mic again”.

Tony Blackburn (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The DJ had previously threatened to sue the corporation and claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after being taken off-air in February.

Later, announcing his comeback, he said: “I have had a difficult year personally, but I’m pleased to be returning to the BBC and can’t wait to get behind the mic again.”

The BBC said it stood by its decision to take the broadcaster off-air but that he would be returning.

The star has strenuously denied suggestions that he ”seduced” Claire McAlpine – who later committed suicide – after inviting her back to his flat following a recording of Top Of The Pops in the 1970s.

Tony Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The DJ, who was the first to broadcast on Radio 1, denied in evidence that he had ever been made aware by the BBC of the complaint against him that year, even though the corporation told the Dame Janet Smith inquiry he had been.

Tony will also present an hour-long show at 7pm on Radio 2 on Fridays, starting later in January.

In the New Year’s Eve Radio 2 show, he will play “classic tracks” from the likes of Michael Jackson, The Temptations and Dionne Warwick.

:: The show airs on December 31 from 8pm to 11pm.