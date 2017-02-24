Tonight’s Graham Norton show line-up is one not to be missed

Just when we thought we had lost all hope in Friday night chat shows (*cough - that Valentine special though - cough*) Graham Norton saves the day with the line-up of all line-ups.

Wait for it …

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart will be joining Graham to chat all things Logan, the new American superhero film set to take cinemas by storm.

Jackman, who plays Wolverine and Stewart, who plays Professor X will be giving fans an insight to what life was like on set of the long-running superhero series and hopefully sharing a few stories of their behind the scene antics.

And who better to join the duo on the couch but Stewart’s partner in crime, Ian McKellen - even though he didn’t make the cut for the new movie.

The duo have reached the highest level of friendship goals over the years, so much so they’ve refined the term ‘Bromance’.

Would you just look at them holding hands.

Brilliant line-up on tonight's #GrahamNorton show with Hugh Jackman, Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart and music from James Blunt pic.twitter.com/ZcP9c0IsVd — PA Images (@PAImages) February 24, 2017

Heart = melted.

Wait it gets better …

The king of Twitter, James Blunt will be making his musical comeback performing music from his new album, Afterlove.

Now if that’s not #squadgoals we don’t know what is.