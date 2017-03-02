Tonight's First Dates was '90% looks and 90% personality'

It's Thursday and you know what that means!

First Dates Ireland once again proved that there are two ways to watch this show.

You can watch it on telly, or you can watch it on Twitter.

And tonight's episode certainly set Twitter alight, so strap yourself in and enjoy.

Up first tonight were 34-year-old Lisa from Waterford and 30-year-old Jamie from Laois.

They became early favourites with viewers.

Their chats about farming and 'fussy heifers' was peak Irish dating material.

Our second couple of the evening were Deborah, 22, and John, 28, from Dublin.

People weren't too keen on John's attitude, with many thinking he was a little too cocky for his own good.

They also weren't too impressed with him after his reaction to learning Deborah has a son.

Up next was 33-year-old Ian who was soon joined by Ciaran, 30.

Many people thought that they looked like a father and son out for dinner, as Ian turned up in a suit and Ciaran rocked up in ripped jeans.

Then there was poor Ciaran's inability to say 'philosophical'.

Ciaran's phone call to a friend in the bathroom went down a treat.

Tipped favourites for the night were Sam, 25, from Dublin and Naomi, 26, from Louth, both very excited for the date.

Sam certainly made a lasting first impression on Naomi, but a few people were questioning his opening line.

But ultimately, twitter was a big fan of this hopefully budding romance.

Only Sam could make reunification a first date topic and get away with it.

One issue people had with Sam is that he brought his bike and made Naomi stroll back into town.

And last, but not least, we had Cork woman Lauren, 19, hoping to make a match with 24-year-old body builder Luke from Sligo.

Lauren's maths was a problem for viewers.

As was Luke's brief semi-naked period.

Others were wondering about Lauren's tan?

Luke was also doing some very strange things to his food.

Once again another week we can be glad we paid our TV licences.
By Greg Murphy

