Tonight's First Dates was '90% looks and 90% personality'

Up first tonight were 34-year-old Lisa from Waterford and 30-year-old Jamie from Laois.

They became early favourites with viewers.

I think Jamie and Lisa could work out even with the Laois/Waterford thing... I kinda hope they do. #FirstDatesIRL #TwoCulchiesInLove ❤️❤️ — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

They've only met but all I cam think of about Lisa and Jamie is @boshea5 song "Two culchies in love"! 😅😅😅❤️ #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

Will Jamie and Lisa get on? We want a match! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/D9SQtqtQlV — Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 2, 2017

Jamie is grinning. He likes her! ❤️ #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

Their chats about farming and 'fussy heifers' was peak Irish dating material.

A "fussy heifer " who was robbed on a date 😂-I've heard all!! U've gotta love #FirstDatesIRL 😍 — Mary Kelly (@lkely8) March 2, 2017

Fussy heifers 😅 love these two! #FirstDatesIRL — Kate O'Shaughnessy (@irelandadvokate) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL think these 2 would get on great on the farm 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1DoCFIzvqQ — colette 😘 (@colette_conroy) March 2, 2017

Our second couple of the evening were Deborah, 22, and John, 28, from Dublin.

People weren't too keen on John's attitude, with many thinking he was a little too cocky for his own good.

Very clever by John. Can't be rejected if you reject them first! #FirstDatesIRL — Brian Cronin (@Barnflake) March 2, 2017

John just tore her heart out and shit on it. Heartless soulless ginger tosser #FirstDatesIRL — johnny osullivan (@putlock) March 2, 2017

John heading home there to look at himself in the mirror #FirstDatesIRL — Martin Mcfly (@HustlerFrankie) March 2, 2017

Johns the most hated lad in Ireland tonight #FirstDatesIRL — Ciara Delany (@Delany89) March 2, 2017

They also weren't too impressed with him after his reaction to learning Deborah has a son.

Oh the fear in johns eyes cause she has a child! #FirstDatesIRL — Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) March 2, 2017

Debbie's been saved by her son. John's about to run for the Dort. #FirstDatesIreland #FirstDatesIrl — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 2, 2017

She has a kid!? John will be outta there like a dort! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/rXt4ovAMVv — Colm O'Rourke (@Colmooh) March 2, 2017

John after the kid bombshell was dropped by Debbie #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/wMewVtSGYr — Orlamo (@Orlamo) March 2, 2017

I think the mention of Debbie's son was not on Johns tick list #FirstDatesIRL — Maria O'Sullivan (@osullivan1999) March 2, 2017

Up next was 33-year-old Ian who was soon joined by Ciaran, 30.

Explorer Ian is up for an adventure, which is exactly what's about to walk through the door! #giveusago #FirstDatesIRL #RTE2 pic.twitter.com/6kbIaz9lau — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 2, 2017

Many people thought that they looked like a father and son out for dinner, as Ian turned up in a suit and Ciaran rocked up in ripped jeans.

They are a bit like father and son... #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

So Ian's in a suit and Ciaran is in a camo top and ripped skinny jeans... looks like a father out to dinner with his son 😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL — Caoimhe Ryan (@keavaminor) March 2, 2017

You wanna stand out, have your date not be able to take their eyes off you. Don't wear camouflage, mate. #FirstDatesIRL — Colm O'Rourke (@Colmooh) March 2, 2017

I'd imagine everyone's thinking the same thing, why isn't Ciaran wearing a t-shirt?#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/igrtkVV6iA — Niall Lanigan (@nlano06) March 2, 2017

Then there was poor Ciaran's inability to say 'philosophical'.

Everyone is Ireland is now shouting out the word, "philosophical" #FirstDatesIRL — Les J Matt (@PourJay) March 2, 2017

Phil O'Sophical used to play scrum half for @IrishRugby didn't he? #FirstDatesIRL — Willhouse (@OldMateColvin) March 2, 2017

"Philosophical" Thats a big word alright, bit like marmalade #FirstDatesIRL — Les J Matt (@PourJay) March 2, 2017

Ciaran's phone call to a friend in the bathroom went down a treat.

Ian is definitely a no to Ciaran but sure Ciaran would give Ian "the wear"! #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL give him the wear .... Of your shoes ? 😱😱 — David Warrington (@Davewarrington) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL yeah would give him the wear — Brian O'Farrell (@BrianOFarrell) March 2, 2017

I'd give him the wear. Romance is dead. #FirstDatesIRL — Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) March 2, 2017

I'd give him the wear 😂😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL — Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) March 2, 2017

Tipped favourites for the night were Sam, 25, from Dublin and Naomi, 26, from Louth, both very excited for the date.

Will Sam come down from "that tea buzz" in time to woo Naomi??

Find out at 9.30pm! #TeaBuzz #FirstDatesIrl pic.twitter.com/0VC7dHLVo1 — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 2, 2017

Sam certainly made a lasting first impression on Naomi, but a few people were questioning his opening line.

Crying laughing at Sam - "you've a nice big....... wallet?" #FirstDatesIRL — Roisin Hogge (@rohogge) March 2, 2017

Sam: "you've a grand big... eh...."



SAY SOMETHING MAN!



FOR THE LOVE OF GOD SAY SOMETHING #FirstDatesIRL — Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) March 2, 2017

Jaysus you have a grand big eh .... FINISH THE SENTENCE SAM Don't leave her hanging #FirstDatesIRL — John Conroy (@johnboyconroy) March 2, 2017

But ultimately, twitter was a big fan of this hopefully budding romance.

Big fan of the weird couple #TeaBuzz #FirstDatesIRL — Lauren Conroy (@lol_conroy) March 2, 2017

Naomi and Sam... These guys will be cute together! #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017

Ok we love this die in Ireland, take back the North guy 🙌🏼 #FirstDatesIRL @lauraboyles1 dream man 😍 — Niamh Murtagh (@NiamhMurtagh88) March 2, 2017

He has lovely manners... can I get this , would that be ok?' #FirstDatesIRL — Grainne Parker (@Oliveoillemon) March 2, 2017

this last couple are absolutely legit, i think i enjoyed their date as much as either of them.#FirstDatesIRL — Vincent Kelly (@vincent_kelly1) March 2, 2017

Only Sam could make reunification a first date topic and get away with it.

"So how do you feel about the north?" Not your typical first date question.. #FirstDatesIRL — Carol Mahony (@CarolMahony23) March 2, 2017

I have entered the twilight zone someone is asking a past student what they think of the north on d'telly WTAF #firstdatesirl — Caroline O'Sullivan (@CarolineAnnO) March 2, 2017

Do you want to die in Ireland? How do you feel about the North? Some good Republican questions being asked on #FirstDatesIRL — Steven Finn (@stefinn910) March 2, 2017

"how do you feel about the north?" hahahaha Sam #FirstDatesIRL — Allie (@BooRadAllie) March 2, 2017

"So em how dya feel about the North" Most important question of the night, make or break stuff #FirstDatesIRL — Jess (@Jesskeating2134) March 2, 2017

One issue people had with Sam is that he brought his bike and made Naomi stroll back into town.

Bet she was THRILLED to be strolling into town in those heels #FirstDatesIRL — Sybil Mc Carthy (@SybilMcCarthy) March 2, 2017

He’s making her walk in to town in those heels because of his poxy bike? No. That’d be the end for me. #FirstDatesIRL — Peter (@peterc83) March 2, 2017

Off they go on a bicycle made for...

Well cute anyway. #FirstDatesIRL — FergusKeane (@ferguskeano) March 2, 2017

Is she really gonna schlep all the way into town in those heels? #FirstDatesIRL — Orla McDermott (@orlamcdermott) March 2, 2017

And last, but not least, we had Cork woman Lauren, 19, hoping to make a match with 24-year-old body builder Luke from Sligo.

Lauren's maths was a problem for viewers.

Looks needs to be 90% and personality needs to be 90% ....em #FirstDatesIRL — Ronan Feehan (@ronanfeehan) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL 90% on looks, 90% on personality, and the other 34% on maths skills — Colm McCarthy (@colmmccarthy2) March 2, 2017

As was Luke's brief semi-naked period.

Have ye no shirts up there in gibsons? #FirstDatesIRL — johnny osullivan (@putlock) March 2, 2017

Others were wondering about Lauren's tan?

So her tan IS real? #FirstDatesIRL — Jessica Flynn ⟠ (@roflcopterftw) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIrl Where did I see that girl before? Oh yeah... pic.twitter.com/mtSurl8l9z — Derek Fallon (@Derekfallon) March 2, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL like lay off the steroids.. affecting the brain cells.. — ..... (@dinjoe77) March 2, 2017

This is real, this is real



...but I go on SunBeds

🙄



#FirstDatesIRL — Jack Killeen (@J_KALL_) March 2, 2017

"You've a lovely tan..."

"I've just been on holidays."



Bollocks! #FirstDatesIRL — Paul (@23POD) March 2, 2017

Luke was also doing some very strange things to his food.

Penetrate that chicken god helps this lad#FirstDatesIRL — Paddy Flynn (@ThePmyster) March 2, 2017

they're giggling about the word penetrate. adults.



i'm out. #FirstDatesIRL — Vincent Kelly (@vincent_kelly1) March 2, 2017

Penetrate the meringue 😂 #FirstDatesIRL — Aoife Murphy (@Smurfjocks) March 2, 2017

