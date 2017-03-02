Tonight's First Dates was '90% looks and 90% personality'
02/03/2017 - 20:35:11Back to Showbiz Home
It's Thursday and you know what that means!
First Dates Ireland once again proved that there are two ways to watch this show.
You can watch it on telly, or you can watch it on Twitter.
And tonight's episode certainly set Twitter alight, so strap yourself in and enjoy.
Up first tonight were 34-year-old Lisa from Waterford and 30-year-old Jamie from Laois.
They became early favourites with viewers.
I think Jamie and Lisa could work out even with the Laois/Waterford thing... I kinda hope they do. #FirstDatesIRL #TwoCulchiesInLove ❤️❤️— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
Lisa and Jamie are just lovely ❤😆 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/EIGvgqjiII— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 2, 2017
They've only met but all I cam think of about Lisa and Jamie is @boshea5 song "Two culchies in love"! 😅😅😅❤️ #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
Will Jamie and Lisa get on? We want a match! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/D9SQtqtQlV— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) March 2, 2017
Jamie is grinning. He likes her! ❤️ #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
Their chats about farming and 'fussy heifers' was peak Irish dating material.
A "fussy heifer " who was robbed on a date 😂-I've heard all!! U've gotta love #FirstDatesIRL 😍— Mary Kelly (@lkely8) March 2, 2017
Fussy heifers 😅 love these two! #FirstDatesIRL— Kate O'Shaughnessy (@irelandadvokate) March 2, 2017
"Fussy heifers."— Jessica Flynn ⟠ (@roflcopterftw) March 2, 2017
Like herself she says...😂 Ah she's great craic. #UpTheDeise #FirstDatesIRL
#FirstDatesIRL think these 2 would get on great on the farm 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1DoCFIzvqQ— colette 😘 (@colette_conroy) March 2, 2017
"Do ya milk?"#FarmerDates#FirstDatesIrl— Jessica Flynn ⟠ (@roflcopterftw) March 2, 2017
Our second couple of the evening were Deborah, 22, and John, 28, from Dublin.
People weren't too keen on John's attitude, with many thinking he was a little too cocky for his own good.
That john is a right pompous dose #dort #clontorrrf #firstdatesirl— Paul McGrath (@paulmcgrathirl1) March 2, 2017
Very clever by John. Can't be rejected if you reject them first! #FirstDatesIRL— Brian Cronin (@Barnflake) March 2, 2017
John just tore her heart out and shit on it. Heartless soulless ginger tosser #FirstDatesIRL— johnny osullivan (@putlock) March 2, 2017
John heading home there to look at himself in the mirror #FirstDatesIRL— Martin Mcfly (@HustlerFrankie) March 2, 2017
Johns the most hated lad in Ireland tonight #FirstDatesIRL— Ciara Delany (@Delany89) March 2, 2017
They also weren't too impressed with him after his reaction to learning Deborah has a son.
Oh the fear in johns eyes cause she has a child! #FirstDatesIRL— Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) March 2, 2017
Debbie's been saved by her son. John's about to run for the Dort. #FirstDatesIreland #FirstDatesIrl— Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 2, 2017
She has a kid!? John will be outta there like a dort! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/rXt4ovAMVv— Colm O'Rourke (@Colmooh) March 2, 2017
John after the kid bombshell was dropped by Debbie #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/wMewVtSGYr— Orlamo (@Orlamo) March 2, 2017
I think the mention of Debbie's son was not on Johns tick list #FirstDatesIRL— Maria O'Sullivan (@osullivan1999) March 2, 2017
Up next was 33-year-old Ian who was soon joined by Ciaran, 30.
Explorer Ian is up for an adventure, which is exactly what's about to walk through the door! #giveusago #FirstDatesIRL #RTE2 pic.twitter.com/6kbIaz9lau— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 2, 2017
Many people thought that they looked like a father and son out for dinner, as Ian turned up in a suit and Ciaran rocked up in ripped jeans.
They are a bit like father and son... #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
So Ian's in a suit and Ciaran is in a camo top and ripped skinny jeans... looks like a father out to dinner with his son 😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Caoimhe Ryan (@keavaminor) March 2, 2017
You wanna stand out, have your date not be able to take their eyes off you. Don't wear camouflage, mate. #FirstDatesIRL— Colm O'Rourke (@Colmooh) March 2, 2017
I'd imagine everyone's thinking the same thing, why isn't Ciaran wearing a t-shirt?#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/igrtkVV6iA— Niall Lanigan (@nlano06) March 2, 2017
Then there was poor Ciaran's inability to say 'philosophical'.
Philosophical...... Too funny #firstdatesireland #FirstDatesIRL— Beure (@Beureface) March 2, 2017
Everyone is Ireland is now shouting out the word, "philosophical" #FirstDatesIRL— Les J Matt (@PourJay) March 2, 2017
"Philophsical" #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
Phil O'Sophical used to play scrum half for @IrishRugby didn't he? #FirstDatesIRL— Willhouse (@OldMateColvin) March 2, 2017
"Philosophical" Thats a big word alright, bit like marmalade #FirstDatesIRL— Les J Matt (@PourJay) March 2, 2017
Ciaran's phone call to a friend in the bathroom went down a treat.
Ian is definitely a no to Ciaran but sure Ciaran would give Ian "the wear"! #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL give him the wear .... Of your shoes ? 😱😱— David Warrington (@Davewarrington) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL yeah would give him the wear— Brian O'Farrell (@BrianOFarrell) March 2, 2017
I'd give him the wear. Romance is dead. #FirstDatesIRL— Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) March 2, 2017
I'd give him the wear 😂😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) March 2, 2017
Tipped favourites for the night were Sam, 25, from Dublin and Naomi, 26, from Louth, both very excited for the date.
Will Sam come down from "that tea buzz" in time to woo Naomi??— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 2, 2017
Find out at 9.30pm! #TeaBuzz #FirstDatesIrl pic.twitter.com/0VC7dHLVo1
Sam certainly made a lasting first impression on Naomi, but a few people were questioning his opening line.
Crying laughing at Sam - "you've a nice big....... wallet?" #FirstDatesIRL— Roisin Hogge (@rohogge) March 2, 2017
Sam: "you've a grand big... eh...."— Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) March 2, 2017
SAY SOMETHING MAN!
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD SAY SOMETHING #FirstDatesIRL
Jaysus you have a grand big eh .... FINISH THE SENTENCE SAM Don't leave her hanging #FirstDatesIRL— John Conroy (@johnboyconroy) March 2, 2017
You've a grand big... ERM.— martin (murt) buggy (@burtmuggy) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL
But ultimately, twitter was a big fan of this hopefully budding romance.
Big fan of the weird couple #TeaBuzz #FirstDatesIRL— Lauren Conroy (@lol_conroy) March 2, 2017
Naomi and Sam... These guys will be cute together! #FirstDatesIRL— Ruth McDonagh (@RuthMcDonagh) March 2, 2017
Ok we love this die in Ireland, take back the North guy 🙌🏼 #FirstDatesIRL @lauraboyles1 dream man 😍— Niamh Murtagh (@NiamhMurtagh88) March 2, 2017
He has lovely manners... can I get this , would that be ok?' #FirstDatesIRL— Grainne Parker (@Oliveoillemon) March 2, 2017
this last couple are absolutely legit, i think i enjoyed their date as much as either of them.#FirstDatesIRL— Vincent Kelly (@vincent_kelly1) March 2, 2017
Only Sam could make reunification a first date topic and get away with it.
"So how do you feel about the north?" Not your typical first date question.. #FirstDatesIRL— Carol Mahony (@CarolMahony23) March 2, 2017
I have entered the twilight zone someone is asking a past student what they think of the north on d'telly WTAF #firstdatesirl— Caroline O'Sullivan (@CarolineAnnO) March 2, 2017
Do you want to die in Ireland? How do you feel about the North? Some good Republican questions being asked on #FirstDatesIRL— Steven Finn (@stefinn910) March 2, 2017
"how do you feel about the north?" hahahaha Sam #FirstDatesIRL— Allie (@BooRadAllie) March 2, 2017
"So em how dya feel about the North" Most important question of the night, make or break stuff #FirstDatesIRL— Jess (@Jesskeating2134) March 2, 2017
One issue people had with Sam is that he brought his bike and made Naomi stroll back into town.
Bet she was THRILLED to be strolling into town in those heels #FirstDatesIRL— Sybil Mc Carthy (@SybilMcCarthy) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL ''I've my bike"....and he wasn't messing 😑 pic.twitter.com/oDQtruyD60— colette 😘 (@colette_conroy) March 2, 2017
He’s making her walk in to town in those heels because of his poxy bike? No. That’d be the end for me. #FirstDatesIRL— Peter (@peterc83) March 2, 2017
Off they go on a bicycle made for...— FergusKeane (@ferguskeano) March 2, 2017
Well cute anyway. #FirstDatesIRL
Is she really gonna schlep all the way into town in those heels? #FirstDatesIRL— Orla McDermott (@orlamcdermott) March 2, 2017
And last, but not least, we had Cork woman Lauren, 19, hoping to make a match with 24-year-old body builder Luke from Sligo.
Here comes Lauren! #FirstDatesIrl pic.twitter.com/GTzik1Eff6— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 2, 2017
Lauren's maths was a problem for viewers.
90% looks and 90% personality #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/yYICJSd9IJ— Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) March 2, 2017
Looks needs to be 90% and personality needs to be 90% ....em #FirstDatesIRL— Ronan Feehan (@ronanfeehan) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL 90% on looks, 90% on personality, and the other 34% on maths skills— Colm McCarthy (@colmmccarthy2) March 2, 2017
As was Luke's brief semi-naked period.
Have ye no shirts up there in gibsons? #FirstDatesIRL— johnny osullivan (@putlock) March 2, 2017
What a wanker #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/L7vRtBRkAD— Daniel Cahill (@danielgcahill) March 2, 2017
Others were wondering about Lauren's tan?
So her tan IS real? #FirstDatesIRL— Jessica Flynn ⟠ (@roflcopterftw) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIrl Where did I see that girl before? Oh yeah... pic.twitter.com/mtSurl8l9z— Derek Fallon (@Derekfallon) March 2, 2017
#FirstDatesIRL like lay off the steroids.. affecting the brain cells..— ..... (@dinjoe77) March 2, 2017
This is real, this is real— Jack Killeen (@J_KALL_) March 2, 2017
...but I go on SunBeds
🙄
#FirstDatesIRL
"You've a lovely tan..."— Paul (@23POD) March 2, 2017
"I've just been on holidays."
Bollocks! #FirstDatesIRL
Luke was also doing some very strange things to his food.
Oh my god! He said penetrate #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/tuRAEuMp8w— Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) March 2, 2017
Penetrate that chicken god helps this lad#FirstDatesIRL— Paddy Flynn (@ThePmyster) March 2, 2017
they're giggling about the word penetrate. adults.— Vincent Kelly (@vincent_kelly1) March 2, 2017
i'm out. #FirstDatesIRL
Penetrate the meringue 😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Aoife Murphy (@Smurfjocks) March 2, 2017
Once again another week we can be glad we paid our TV licences.
Join the conversation - comment here